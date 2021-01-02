Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $125.00 at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.08.
Extra Space Storage stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32.
In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
