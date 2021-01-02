Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $125.00 at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.08.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

