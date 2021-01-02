Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) Receives C$6.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

EXE opened at C$6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.83. Extendicare Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.85. The company has a market cap of C$594.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74.

Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO) (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$296.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

About Extendicare Inc. (EXE.TO)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

