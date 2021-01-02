Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) (TSE:EXN) Trading Down 0.3%

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) (TSE:EXN) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.78. Approximately 44,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 60,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.79.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.51. The company has a market cap of C$121.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.