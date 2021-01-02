Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

EVBN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 572.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 94.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

