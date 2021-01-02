Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ) Trading Down 8.6%

Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ)’s share price traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 190,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 323,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Castilla y LeÃ³n, north west Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

