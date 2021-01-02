EUNO 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,792.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $9.79 million and $11,792.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00435460 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000192 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,079,775,068 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

