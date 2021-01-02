Ethverse (ETHV) Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $14,559.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037672 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001719 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020007 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004414 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003293 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

