Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 73.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and STEX. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 70.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00119723 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00167611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.00510673 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00276022 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018759 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003279 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta’s launch date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

