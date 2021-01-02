Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $882.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. Analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $120,741.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,305,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,662 shares of company stock worth $1,925,568 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

