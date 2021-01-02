Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $245.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day moving average of $217.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.42. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $256.77.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Erie Indemnity by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.