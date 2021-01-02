Eric N. Friedman Sells 272,832 Shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Stock

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $1,857,985.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,811.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:FIT opened at $6.80 on Friday. Fitbit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $363.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fitbit, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Fitbit by 3.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fitbit by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Fitbit during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fitbit in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fitbit by 335.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

