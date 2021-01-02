Eric Branderiz Sells 54,382 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total transaction of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ENPH opened at $175.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $189.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 137.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.