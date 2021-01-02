EQT (NYSE:EQT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of EQT by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.