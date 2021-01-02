Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.26. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 91,076 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.