Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits Market Capitalization of $109.49 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $109.49 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00276069 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015727 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00026089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $614.08 or 0.01951148 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.