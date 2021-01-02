Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.14 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and $111,992.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00025184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00288983 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042409 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.51 or 0.01209015 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,494,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,244,819 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.