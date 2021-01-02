Energo (TSL) Price Tops $0.0002

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Energo has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Energo token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Coinnest, Coinrail and CoinEgg. Energo has a total market capitalization of $147,600.98 and approximately $43,548.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00036910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00259381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $601.50 or 0.01819143 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.