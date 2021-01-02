Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and KuCoin. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $132,920.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00261855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $604.05 or 0.01844398 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 191,952,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,952,059 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

Enecuum Coin Trading

Enecuum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.