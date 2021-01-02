Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

