Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 233.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Endava were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Endava by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Endava by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 255.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.