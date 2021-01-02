Encavis AG (CAP.F)’s (CAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price objective on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.03 ($17.68).

Shares of CAP opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.60. Encavis AG has a 52 week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of €21.35 ($25.12). The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 496.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

