EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to post sales of $33.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. EMCORE posted sales of $25.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year sales of $132.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.68 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EMCORE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.45. 152,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,192. The company has a market cap of $161.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.22. EMCORE has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EMCORE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

