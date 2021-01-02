Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Gap Up to $28.61

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $31.46. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMCF. TheStreet raised Emclaire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Emclaire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 14.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Emclaire Financial worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

