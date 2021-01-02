ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $205,967.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $205,967.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00124018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00536564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00149115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047612 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

