Elrond ERD Market Cap Hits $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00028878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00121864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00526652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00146525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018615 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

