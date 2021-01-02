Elrond (EGLD) Price Up 19.3% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Elrond has a market cap of $391.68 million and approximately $44.72 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $26.64 or 0.00081356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00116821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00163548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00506707 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018547 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,931,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,700,218 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

