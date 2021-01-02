Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.15. Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 65,293 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14.

About Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.