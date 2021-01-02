Elitium Reaches Market Cap of $114.55 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium token can now be purchased for approximately $3.81 or 0.00012074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. Elitium has a market cap of $114.55 million and $243,057.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00120334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00512719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00279485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

