Electra Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,579.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra has a market cap of $361,863.37 and approximately $1,579.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,599,537,540 coins and its circulating supply is 28,732,380,987 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official message board is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

