Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.53

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.53 and last traded at $74.27, with a volume of 1313455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,295,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,052,000 after buying an additional 1,806,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after buying an additional 654,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after buying an additional 239,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 63.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 172,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

