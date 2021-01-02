Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Down to $70.00

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) (LON:EPIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $67.00. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 67,439 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 56.11. The company has a market cap of £147.93 million and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L)’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

In related news, insider Robin Archibald acquired 14,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39).

Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC.L) Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

