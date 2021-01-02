Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 45,946,349 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Edenville Energy Plc (EDL.L) (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

