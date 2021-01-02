Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0012

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Eden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $719,670.07 and $34,827.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00119617 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00167463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00509774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00276132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018680 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

