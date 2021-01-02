Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $230,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80.

Broadcom stock opened at $437.85 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $438.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,685,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 48.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,744,000 after acquiring an additional 56,988 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

