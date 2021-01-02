Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Stock Price Up 1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 46,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 35,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

