Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

