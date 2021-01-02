e.l.f. Beauty Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,659 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average volume of 435 call options.

ELF stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $179,981.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,085.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,126 shares of company stock worth $5,816,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Swiss National Bank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $2,792,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

