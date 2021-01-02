Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Dynatrace stock opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 154.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,760,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth about $91,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

