Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Position Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,047,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $3,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 517.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $2,905,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DY opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 1.63. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $79.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DY. Vertical Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

