DragonVein Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $844.78 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 141.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,339.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.66 or 0.01167906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00242266 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

