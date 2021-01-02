Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

