Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $566.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
