Dollar General Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $210.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.02 and a 200 day moving average of $203.76. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

