Dock Market Capitalization Achieves $10.92 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $10.92 million and $8.59 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00039955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00294676 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $585.21 or 0.01985244 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

