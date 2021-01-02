Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.93

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and traded as high as $21.61. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 83,812 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.21% of Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

