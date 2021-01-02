Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Stock Price Down 0%

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.26. 36,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 10,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

