Dinero (DIN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Dinero has a market cap of $1,772.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dinero has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

