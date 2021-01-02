Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00128385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00553470 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00166900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049238 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

