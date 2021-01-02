Digitex City Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Digitex City has a total market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00264174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $607.58 or 0.01880147 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.