DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $9.60 million and $301,237.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00291581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00042188 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.09 or 0.01255888 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001893 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000226 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

