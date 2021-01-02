DEX (DEX) One Day Volume Hits $121,902.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. DEX has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $121,902.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. In the last week, DEX has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00126951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00178837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00555310 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049860 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

